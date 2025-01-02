Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025

PR Newswire
02.01.2025 01:06 Uhr
Microip Inc.: MICROIP Debuts at CES 2025, Showcasing Rapid ASIC Design and AI Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROIP is redefining IC design by integrating AI software services and pioneering a "Designless" approach, earning recognition from leading global semiconductor companies. Fresh off its successful listing on the Taiwan Emerging Stock Market in 2024, the company will debut at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. MICROIP will unveil its industrial-grade Genio AI IoT platform, developed in collaboration with MediaTek, and highlight its "Rapid IC Design Development Platform," reflecting its commitment to bridging design and manufacturing gaps.

MICROIP Chairman Dr. James Yang officially debuts the industrial-grade Genio AI IoT platform, developed in collaboration with MediaTek.

Rapid IC Design Platform
A key CES 2025 centerpiece, the Rapid IC Design Development Platform trims the NFC chip timeline-from co-specification to mass production-to just 12 months. Its newly launched NFC controller chip supports contactless payments, device pairing, wireless charging, and brand protection, showcasing high integration and competitive pricing.

AI Software Service Leadership
In partnership with MediaTek-maker of the wide-temperature Genio AI IoT platform-MICROIP leverages TSMC's 6nm NPU process and its own AI optimization technology, delivering an optimal balance of high performance and low power consumption to meet rising demands in industrial automation.

Cutting-Edge EDA Tools and Development Efficiency
MICROIP employs Arculus System's iProfiler, an advanced EDA tool that uses AI-driven algorithms to automate repetitive tasks, detect design issues early, and reduce development cycles by 6-9 months. This efficiency empowers consumer electronics producers to bring high-performance products to market faster.

Strategic Vision
"CES 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase our ASIC design expertise and AI software capabilities," said Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP. "From Rapid IC Design Services to our AI Software Service Platform, we're elevating industry standards and delivering unique value globally."

Looking ahead, MICROIP will focus on Rapid IC Design Development Platforms, Smart Applications, and Efficiency Enhancement as it expands into Europe, the Americas, and Asia, aiming to become a global leader in IC design services.

Visit MICROIP at CES 2025

  • Date: January 7-10, 2025
  • Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 3
  • Booth: #41608

About MICROIP
Headquartered in Taiwan, MICROIP specializes in IC design services, AI design services, and IP licensing platforms. Its solutions help clients develop custom chips faster and at lower cost, while its IP licensing platform facilitates the purchase and reuse of idle IPs, maximizing value.

Microip Inc. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589097/Genio_AI.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428123/5095395/Microip_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microip-debuts-at-ces-2025-showcasing-rapid-asic-design-and-ai-innovation-302340726.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
