Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 1, 2025) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous announcement on December 2, 2024, Olympia Trust Company has closed the acquisition of approximately 3,400 self-directed non-registered and registered plan investment accounts previously administered by Canadian Western Trust Company.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust administers self-directed registered and non-registered plan investment accounts, and provides corporate trust and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235769

SOURCE: Olympia Financial Group Inc.