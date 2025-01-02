Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 02:42 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KT&G Corporation: KT&G Meets Uzbek Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department to Discuss Long-term Technological Cooperation

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (KRX:033780) met with the Uzbek Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance to discuss methods for technological training for experts and directionality of practical cooperation for future joint research projects.

Chief of R&D HQ Cho, Seong-Moon (front row, third from left), Sanitary Department Head Soyibjon Goziev (front row, third from right) and board members gathered for a commemorative photo after the discussion.

The meeting was finalized after members of the Uzbek Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance ("Uzbek Sanitary Department") visited Korea on the 10th of December. Members of both organizations including Cho, Seong-Moon, Chief of R&D HQ and Soyibjon Goziev Department Head of Sanitary met and discussed potential cooperation for technological infrastructure and analytic technology.

Furthermore, the Uzbek Sanitary Department visited KT&G and affiliate companies' R&D facilities and production factories for a deeper insight into the group's business, reaffirming well-established research infrastructure as well as technological capabilities, and promised to continue mutual technological cooperation based on a friendly partnership.

In August, KT&G and the Uzbek Sanitary Department signed a MOU for mutual technological exchanges. KT&G is enhancing R&D capabilities through intimate cooperation based on the MOU with the Uzbek Sanitary Department.

KT&G established an office in Uzbekistan in 2023, and has started expanding in the Eurasian market with its flagship brand, ESSE. KT&G is also establishing offices in Russia and other Eurasian nations, creating new jobs locally and vitalizing the local economy, seeking mutual growth.

The KT&G Group is a notable Korean company and a market leader in the Korean combustible cigarettes, Next Generation Products, and health functional foods industries. As of 2023, KT&G is a global corporation with 5,184 members, selling 717 brands in 143 countries around the world including Uzbekistan. KT&G cooperates with local organizations to vitalize local economies in Uzbekistan and across the Eurasia region.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586754/image_5016829_32469368.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/5090395/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-meets-uzbek-sanitary-and-epidemiological-supervision-department-to-discuss-long-term-technological-cooperation-302341034.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.