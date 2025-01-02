KT&G Corporation: KT&G Meets Uzbek Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department to Discuss Long-term Technological Cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (KRX:033780) met with the Uzbek Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance to discuss methods for technological training for experts and directionality of practical cooperation for future joint research projects.

The meeting was finalized after members of the Uzbek Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance ("Uzbek Sanitary Department") visited Korea on the 10th of December. Members of both organizations including Cho, Seong-Moon, Chief of R&D HQ and Soyibjon Goziev Department Head of Sanitary met and discussed potential cooperation for technological infrastructure and analytic technology.

Furthermore, the Uzbek Sanitary Department visited KT&G and affiliate companies' R&D facilities and production factories for a deeper insight into the group's business, reaffirming well-established research infrastructure as well as technological capabilities, and promised to continue mutual technological cooperation based on a friendly partnership.

In August, KT&G and the Uzbek Sanitary Department signed a MOU for mutual technological exchanges. KT&G is enhancing R&D capabilities through intimate cooperation based on the MOU with the Uzbek Sanitary Department.

KT&G established an office in Uzbekistan in 2023, and has started expanding in the Eurasian market with its flagship brand, ESSE. KT&G is also establishing offices in Russia and other Eurasian nations, creating new jobs locally and vitalizing the local economy, seeking mutual growth.

The KT&G Group is a notable Korean company and a market leader in the Korean combustible cigarettes, Next Generation Products, and health functional foods industries. As of 2023, KT&G is a global corporation with 5,184 members, selling 717 brands in 143 countries around the world including Uzbekistan. KT&G cooperates with local organizations to vitalize local economies in Uzbekistan and across the Eurasia region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586754/image_5016829_32469368.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/5090395/KT_G_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-meets-uzbek-sanitary-and-epidemiological-supervision-department-to-discuss-long-term-technological-cooperation-302341034.html