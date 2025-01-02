Meritech's monoZ, a leading IoT integration solutions provider, and 1NCE, which has the largest global IoT network in the cloud, have joined forces to simplify IoT deployments on a global scale. As a certified integration partner for 1NCE, one of the fastest growing companies in IoT, monoZ can now offer enterprise and SMB companies a streamlined, efficient and rapidly-scalable IoT deployment process.

The collaboration addresses three significant challenges in IoT: device-to-cloud data management, global connectivity and scaling IoT solutions across markets. By integrating 1NCE's global IoT platform -- currently supporting 30 million connected products -- monoZ delivers a powerful solution that reduces deployment time, eliminates complexity, and provides substantial cost savings for businesses of all sizes.

"This partnership brings together the best of hardware and connectivity to empower businesses to realize their IoT ambitions at a global scale," said Harish Sachdeva, CEO, Meritech. "With 1NCE integrated into monoZ, customers can focus on building impactful IoT applications without worrying about infrastructure. Together, we're making IoT simple, scalable and efficient."

"1NCE and Meritech share a common goal: to simplify IoT and accelerate its adoption," added Fabian Kochem, Director of Global Product Strategy at 1NCE. "Together, we're reaching customers at the early development stage, enabling new use cases and supporting users deploy IoT faster than ever. Working with trusted partners like Meritech also ensures our customers receive the expertise and tools needed to scale deployments globally and affordably."

Meritech offers the following integrated solution that simplifies IoT implementation:

monoZ:Jet: A secure, low-power system-on-module that provides instant connectivity to the cloud without worry about networks, connectivity, protocols and IoT-Platform.

monoZ:Link: An innovative no-code IoT platform leveraging 1NCE's software and connectivity, that enables secure "off-the-internet" data transfer from device to cloud.

Developer-Friendly Approach: Tools, documentation and integration support to reduce setup time and complexity.

For Meritech, adding 1NCE's reliability into its monoZ portfolio strengthens its offerings like monoZ:Jet and monoZ:Link -- enabling seamless, scalable IoT solutions for a worldwide audience.

To showcase the collaboration, a customer success story powered by monoZ and 1NCE will be presented at CES 2025 in Las Vegas at 1NCE's booth (10262), as well at MWC 2025 in Barcelona at Meritech's booth (Hall 7 Stand 7G71).

About 1NCE:

1NCE is a company offering a software platform for connected products that delivers future-proof, hassle-free IoT in 173 countries and regions. The platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence.

https://1nce.com

About Meritech:

Meritech Co., Ltd. is a leading mobile network monitoring, performance optimization, and IoT solutions company in Japan with offices in India, USA, England and Germany. monoZ, the IoT portfolio of Meritech, provides low-code, cost-effective IoT middleware for rapid development and deployment, with a focus on CAT-M1/NB-IoT and EdgeML technologies.

https://meritechsolutions.com/

https://monoz.io/

