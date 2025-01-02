JP Jenkins Ltd

02-Jan-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 January 2025

INGT:JPJ

ISIN: GB00BR4ZLS43

The Hut.com Limited t/a THG Ingenuity

("INGT" or "THG Ingenuity")

London, UK, 2 January 2025 - THG Ingenuity (INGT:JPJ) today announces its shares are admitted to trade on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ).

For further information, please contact:

THG Ingenuity Limited Investor Relations JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick N/A Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937 Email: investor.relations@thg.com Email: info@jpjenkins.com

