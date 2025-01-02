JP Jenkins Ltd
2 January 2025
INGT:JPJ
ISIN: GB00BR4ZLS43
The Hut.com Limited t/a THG Ingenuity
("INGT" or "THG Ingenuity")
Shares trading on JP Jenkins
London, UK, 2 January 2025 - THG Ingenuity (INGT:JPJ) today announces its shares are admitted to trade on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform.
JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).
The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/).
For further information, please contact:
ENDS
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2059985 02-Jan-2025