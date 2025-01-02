The new government of Jordan has been described by analysts as progressive on clean energy. Public support for solar has already been widespread, with tariffs for home systems encouraging people to adopt low-cost energy. From pv magazine 12/24-01/25 Jordan's high irradiance, compared to its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) neighbors, makes the country "an interesting place to invest," according to a local renewables analyst and policy expert who spoke to pv magazine anonymously. High sunlight with moderate temperatures means solar yield is higher than in other GCC nations, he said, ensuring a better ...

