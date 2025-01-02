PSH Shares to Continue Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that Euronext Amsterdam has approved the request to delist the ordinary shares of PSH ("PSH Shares") from Euronext Amsterdam. The delisting request was submitted by PSH on 4 December 2024. The last day of trading of PSH Shares on Euronext Amsterdam will be on 30 January 2025 and delisting will occur on 31 January 2025.

PSH will continue to be listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in Sterling (LN: PSH) and USD (LN:PSHD).

Following the completion of the delisting, investors who currently own PSH Shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam will be able to trade their shares on the London Stock Exchange. Investors should contact their brokers for additional information.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:CorporateActions)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250101319549/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 020 3757 4980, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk