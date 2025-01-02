Anzeige
02.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
Open-E Launches the Open-E JovianDSS Up31 Version: A Leap Forward in Data Storage Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

Open-E announced the release of the new Open-E JovianDSS Up31 version.

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E is excited to announce the launch of Open-E JovianDSS Up31, the latest version of its renowned data storage software. This release introduces new features and further enhancements, underscoring Open-E's commitment to providing secure, high-performance, and highly compatible solutions for modern IT environments.

Open_E_Logo

"With Open-E JovianDSS Up31, we're setting a new benchmark in data storage solutions by addressing key user needs such as security, integration, and performance. This version reflects our dedication to innovation and delivering a superior user experience," said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.

Key Features of the Open-E JovianDSS Up31 Version

  • Proxmox Integration with Guest Agent Support

Introducing a Guest QEMU Agent for Proxmox simplifies deploying and managing Open-E JovianDSS as a Virtual Machine (VM) within the Proxmox ecosystem. This seamless integration improves operational efficiency, making it an ideal choice for organizations leveraging virtualization.

  • iSCSI Targets via Specific VIPs

Open-E JovianDSS Up31 enhances network flexibility by allowing iSCSI targets to be managed through specific Virtual IPs (VIPs). This improvement ensures precise control over network traffic, meeting the evolving demands of storage networks.

  • Micron SED Drive Support

Security takes center stage with support for Self-Encrypting Drives from the Micron 540 series. This hardware-based encryption ensures robust protection against unauthorized access, bolstering data security.

System Enhancements

  • Linux Kernel 5.15 Update: This upgrade delivers enhanced hardware compatibility, increased system stability, and improved overall performance.
  • ZFS 2.2.4 Update: It includes the latest ZFS file system version, offering better data integrity, storage efficiency, and performance improvements.

These advancements highlight Open-E's commitment to equipping businesses with tools that adapt to their unique needs while ensuring a future-ready infrastructure.

To learn more about Open-E JovianDSS Up31, visit https://www.open-e.com/r/x7rq/.

About Open-E JovianDSS

Open-E JovianDSS is a software-defined storage solution that delivers enterprise-class functionality with high performance, reliability, and scalability. It is based on ZFS and Linux technology and designed for businesses of any size that require high data availability and integrity.

About Open-E

Open-E is a leading developer of software-defined storage solutions with over 40,000 installations worldwide and 25 years of experience. The products are used by Fortune 500 customers in various industries such as healthcare, education, media and entertainment, government, and military.

Press Contact

Pawel Brzezek
Open-E, Inc.
+49 (89) 800-777-18
pawel.brzezek@open-e.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004012/Open_E_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-e-launches-the-open-e-joviandss-up31-version-a-leap-forward-in-data-storage-innovation-302340614.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
