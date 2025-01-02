Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of trading update

2 January 2025

Moonpig Group plc

Notice of Trading Update

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, will issue a Trading Update on 3 April 2025 at 7.00 am.

Enquiries:

Brunswick Group +44 20 7404 5959, moonpig@brunswickgroup.com Sarah West, Fiona Micallef-Eynaud, Sofie Brewis Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.