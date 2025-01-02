Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:17 Uhr
3,160 Euro
-0,440
-12,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1603,68009:06
Dow Jones News
02.01.2025 08:46 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
02-Jan-2025 / 07:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
DATE: December 31, 2024 
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
December 31,2024 are given in the table below. 
 
Short Code  Long Code            Underlying  Warrant Multiplier Underlying Benchmark maturity Maturity 
                       asset type  type        settlement value        Price 
UDGAM.V    USDC3112240042.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     35,3121            0,00 
UDGAN.V    USDC3112240040.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     35,3121            0,00 
UDGAP.V    USDC3112240038.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call  1     35,3121            0,00 
UDGPM.V    USDP3112240038.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     35,3121            2,69 
UDGPN.V    USDP3112240037.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     35,3121            1,69 
UDGPP.V    USDP3112240036.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     35,3121            0,69 
EXGAM.V    EUUSXC3112240001.15TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0413             0,00 
EXGAN.V    EUUSXC3112240001.13TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0413             0,00 
EXGAP.V    EUUSXC3112240001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call  1     1,0413             0,00 
EXGPM.V    EUUSXP3112240001.12TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0413             2,78 
EXGPN.V    EUUSXP3112240001.10TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0413             2,07 
EXGPP.V    EUUSXP3112240001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     1,0413             1,37 
GUGAM.V    GBUSXC3112240001.36TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call  1     1,2552             0,00 
GUGAN.V    GBUSXC3112240001.34TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call  1     1,2552             0,00 
GUGAP.V    GBUSXC3112240001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call  1     1,2552             0,00 
GUGPM.V    GBUSXP3112240001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     1,2552             1,94 
GUGPN.V    GBUSXP3112240001.28TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     1,2552             0,88 
GUGPP.V    GBUSXP3112240001.26TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     1,2552             0,17

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on January 6, 2025.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 368020 
EQS News ID:  2059987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059987&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 02:14 ET (07:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
