Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
München
02.01.25
08:22 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+0,200
+1,27 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,70016,20010:30
Dow Jones News
02.01.2025 09:04 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Britvic plc: Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Total Voting Rights 
02-Jan-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
2 January 2025 
 
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL 
In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market 
of the following: 
 
As at 31 December 2024, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 248,907,262 ordinary shares of par value GBP 
20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share. 
 
The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury. 
 
The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of 
ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included 
within the total set out above. 
 
The above figure of 248,907,262 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares 
under the Rules. 
 
 
Mollie Stoker 
Company Secretary 
Britvic plc 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  368021 
EQS News ID:  2059989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2059989&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 02:31 ET (07:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.