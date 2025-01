Adani Renewable Energy, Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra), Ampin Energy, Green Prairie Energy (EverGreen Power) and JSP Green (Jindal Renewables) have won in NTPC's latest auction for 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity in India. From pv magazine India Indian state-owned power producer NTPC has concluded auction for 1. 2 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity at an average price of INR 3. 43 ($0. 040)/kWh. JSP Green (Jindal Renewables) won 350 MW with the lowest bid of INR 3. 38/kWh, while Adani Renewable Energy secured 350 MW at INR 3. 44/kWh. Green Prairie Energy (EverGreen Power) took 200 MW, and Ampin ...

