Going Dry? Doesn't Matter Why. Heineken 0.0's New Campaign Says Alcohol-Free Should Be Reason-Free

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People's drinking habits are changing, so do we still need abstinence months like 'Dry January' and 'Sober October' in the diary to choose non-alcoholic options? New research from Heineken® and University of Oxford Professor Charles Spence shows that despite the acceptability of low and non-alcoholic drinks being at a high, choosing one can still raise eyebrows.

The study - which surveyed 11,842 adults across five developed non-alcohol beer markets UK, USA, Spain, Japan (over the legal drinking age up to 75 years old), and Brazil (18 - 65 years old) found that Gen-Z (18 to 26 years old) are the group facing social pressures around alcohol consumption the most.

The survey found 21% of Gen Z in these five markets have been called-out about their choice of a non-alcoholic drink and say they have concealed drinking low or non-alcoholic drinks because of social pressures. The report also found that more than one-third have felt pressure to drink alcohol in some social situations.

Professor Spence and Heineken® 0.0's study in human behaviour investigated the persisting barriers to social acceptance of choosing non-alcoholic beverages. Some of the most interesting findings tell us:

Gen Z men over the legal drinking age are amongst the most likely to feel choosing an alcohol-free drink could be a social faux pas.

38% of men in this age group say they would be willing to drink no or low-alcohol versions of alcoholic drinks but only if their friends do too.

If and when Gen Z men choose to drink a low or no-alcohol version of alcoholic drinks, they feel they need to explain and justify their choice of drink and even feel like "outsiders" for doing so (29%).

When it comes to moderation there is a gap in what people say versus what they do - 51% of people have ended up drinking alcohol when they said they wouldn't, often due to social pressure.

Heineken®'s latest campaign '0.0 Reasons Needed' has been designed to tackle the stigmas around social acceptance of choosing non-alcoholic beverages, supporting people's right to be reason free. This is part of Heineken®'s ongoing strategy to grow the category and refresh consumers' perspective on non-alcoholic drinks.

Charles Spence, Professor of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, explains: "Our study has uncovered some fascinating insights into evolving societal attitudes towards alcohol consumption. For many, alcohol is no longer the default in social situations - we're seeing a shift towards more mindful consumption. Yet, in cultures where drinking alcohol is still predominantly viewed as the norm, opting out can be stigmatised. This is particularly true for Gen Zers and millennials. For generations, alcohol has played a central role in the way humans socialise, therefore dominant assumptions and stereotypes surrounding our drinking habits remain deeply ingrained in society."

Not everyone is concerned with judgement of their drinking choices, the findings show we're in the early stages of acceptance becoming the new normal:

Half of participants say that compared to five years ago, it is more acceptable to drink low or no-alcohol versions of alcoholic drinks.

The study found a fifth of drinkers now say they moderate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at evening social gatherings with friends or family.

Participants acknowledge non-alcoholic drinkers as "cool" (9%) and "respectable" (25%) rather than "uncool" (4%) or "boring" (6%).

Interestingly among those who drink low or no alcoholic versions of alcoholic drinks, over a third (35%) of people choose this when on an evening date.

More people feel secure in their balanced lifestyle - regardless of what others might think of them - and many people admire those who are sober or choose to drink in moderation. These early signs from non-alcoholic beer leading markets point to the dawn of a new, post 'sober curious' era.

Heineken®'s '0.0 Reasons Needed' campaign has been designed to send a clear message: if someone chooses dry, it doesn't matter why. Whilst social pressures around moderation still exist, Heineken® hopes to shatter the stigma associated with choosing not to drink alcohol, defending people's right to make judgement-free choices. The series of TVCs poke fun at some of the stereotypes associated with choosing not to drink alcohol, such as assuming someone must be the designated driver or they're on a health kick. Through the new '0.0 Reasons Needed' campaign, the brand aims to uplift those who simply want to enjoy a Heineken® 0.0 for its great taste, ensuring everyone is empowered to embrace moderation - if they want to.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand, says, "The launch of Heineken® 0.0 in 2017 revolutionised the non-alcoholic space. A premium, high-quality brand offering a 0.0 has helped make moderation cool. It's exciting to see this new research uncover a growing social acceptance of non-alcoholic drinks; not just accepted, but also something people see as a cool and confident choice. That said, you can see there is still work to be done with the research spotlighting low and no alcohol judgement still exists, so we need to be dynamic and inventive around how we tackle these stereotypes. We're proud of our great tasting Heineken® 0.0 and its role in helping to remove the stigmas in this space, so people can enjoy it without being judged. Perhaps someone is the designated driver, or maybe they just really fancy a refreshing Heineken® 0.0 - our latest campaign shows the bottom line is, you don't need a special reason to go alcohol-free."

Heineken®'s latest TV commercials, directed by Hanna Maria Hendrich and filmed in Barcelona, will be airing globally in January 2025.

HEINEKEN is committed to driving moderation through campaigns for Heineken® 0.0, with previous activations including When You Drive Never Drink and its Global sponsorship of Formula 1®.

*Professor Charles Spence, Anthropological Study into changes in consumption of low and no alcoholic products and their effect on society.

Technical Note

The research was carried out by Ipsos UK on behalf of Edelman and Heineken. Ipsos UK interviewed a representative quota sample of 11,842 adults using its online omnibus, including a boost sample of 1,483 Gen Zs. Fieldwork was carried out in five markets - UK, USA, Spain, Japan and Brazil.

The sample achieved is representative of the population aged 18-75 in all markets except Brazil, where the participants were aged 18-65. Quotas were set on Age within Gender, Region and Working status.

The data have been weighted to the known offline population proportions for interlocking cells of gender within age, working status, as well as region and education (in UK, USA, Spain, Brazil), social grade (UK only) and income (USA only) to reflect the adult population of this audience in each market.

Whilst there are some differences by market, figures cited here are based on an overall average, with each country having an equal weight.

Fieldwork was carried out between the 16th August and 30th August 2024.

Base sizes below:

Base All markets UK Spain USA Japan Brazil

(18-65yrs) All markets

Gen Z

(18-26 yrs) All markets

Gen Z

(18-26 yrs) men All adults (18-75 - BR 18-65) 11,842 2465 2355 2413 2376 2233 2908 1,397 All adults aged 18-75 (BR 16-65) who have had low or no alcohol drinks once/twice in last year or more 9241 2059 2026 1756 1597 1803 2109 1028



