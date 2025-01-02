The Korean manufacturer said its new products are now available in the North American market and are suitable for multi-unit homes, apartments, new-builds and retrofits. The systems work with new AI technology and reportedly perform better when connected to a PV system. South Korea's Samsung has launched new residential air-to-water heat pumps for heating and domestic hot water (DHW) in multi-unit homes, apartments, new-builds and retrofits. "Following availability in Europe, Samsung plans to target the North American market with its Air to Water Heat pump - which features a slim design, AI Home, ...

