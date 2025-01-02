Capita Plc - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
the following information is released in accordance with LR 3.5.6:
Date:02/01/2025
Deferred Bonus Plan
Name of applicant:
Capita plc
Name of scheme:
Deferred Bonus Plan
Period of return:
From:
01/07/2024
To:
31/12/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1,122,860
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
N/A
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1,122,860
Name of contact:
Claire Denton, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
020 7799 1525