WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Düsseldorf
02.01.25
08:11 Uhr
2,420 Euro
-0,080
-3,20 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2025

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 31 December 2024, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consists of 343,461,307 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with voting rights.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 343,461,307.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


© 2025 PR Newswire
