CUKTECH Powers into Malaysia with Cutting-Edge Charging Solutions

CUKTECH, an innovative leader in clean energy and advanced charging solutions, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the Malaysian market. This launch marks the beginning of a new era for Malaysian consumers and businesses, providing access to CUKTECH's high-performance charging products including cutting-edge power banks and chargers, while contributing to the adoption of clean energy ecosystem and services.



Known for redefining portable power solutions worldwide, CUKTECH comes with a strong foundation since 2016 and a strategic merger with ZMI's core team in 2022, CUKTECH has achieved significant milestones, including shipping over 150 million power banks and 20 million chargers globally. Utilising advanced Cuk circuit technology for efficient and low-ripple DC-DC power conversion, CUKTECH is set to enhance the portable power experience for users across Malaysia.

CUKTECH is launching an impressive lineup of premium power banks in Malaysia, catering to a wide range of charging needs. Including the CUKTECH 30, a powerful 40,000mAhpower bank with a staggering 300W output for ultimate versatility, including dual USB-C, USB-A, and 20W wireless charging. The CUKTECH 20 offers a 25,000mAh capacity and 210W output with PD3.1 fast charging, making it perfect for laptops and high-powered devices. The CUKTECH 15 provides a versatile 20,000mAh capacity with 150W output ideal for smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The CUKTECH 10 is a sleek and compact 10,000mAh power bank with 100W output and a built-in TFT display for real-time charging insights.

For those seeking extreme performance, the CUKTECH 15 Ultra delivers a high-performance 165W MAX Dual-Port Extreme Self-Charging Mode, capable of fully recharging in just 45 minutes. With a total output of 210W MAX and intelligent power distribution, it can fast-charge multiple devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets, simultaneously. Its advanced features include support for a wide range of fast-charging protocols, enhanced compatibility with flagship models, and a versatile 1.3-inch TFT color display for real-time charging insights and customisation, making it the ultimate power bank for professionals and tech enthusiasts.

"Malaysia is the perfect launchpad for CUKTECH's vision of sustainable and advanced charging solutions," said representative of CUKTECH. "Malaysia presents tremendous opportunities for growth, and we are excited to partner with Shopee Malaysia as our launch platform to empower Malaysian consumers and businesses with our cutting-edge products that will help bring portable power needs." the representative of CUKTECH added.

Find more about CUKTECH products on their website at cuktech.com, and through their global social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. Their official store has been launched on Shopee and Lazada as of 1 January 2025. For further updates and to connect with the CUKTECH community, feel free to visit CUKTECH's Global Facebook community page.



ABOUT NANJING CUKTECH ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ("CUKTECH")

CUKTECH is a technology-driven innovative company, dedicated to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem for its users. Since its journey began in 2016, CUKTECH has achieved remarkable milestones in the charging market, including developing popular charging products for Xiaomi that have garnered praise from both media and users. Today, CUKTECH products are sold in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to product innovation, over 51.4% of our team focuses on research and development, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and delivering products that users love. Known for its commitment to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem, CUKTECH offers a range of cutting-edge products now available on Shopee and Lazada.

