Results For the Best On-Time Airlines and Airports of 2024 Revealed by Cirium

Mexico's flag carrier topped the global category, followed by Saudia, and Delta Air Lines

Regional Winners Include: Copa Airlines (Latin America), Delta Air Lines (North America), Iberia Express (Europe, and Low-Cost Airline), Japan Airlines (Asia-Pacific), and Safair (Middle East and Africa)

Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia Named Most On-Time Global Airport for 2024

Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, today announced the winners of its 2024 On-Time Performance Review, celebrating airlines and airports that excelled in on-time and operational performance.

Cirium's Annual report is the gold standard for global airline and airport performance analytics. An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 14:59 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival time. Airports measure punctuality as departing flights within 14:59 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

Mexico's Flag Carrier Tops Global Rankings

Aeromexico claimed the prestigious title of the most On-Time "Global Airline" in 2024, achieving an impressive On-Time performance rate of 86.70%. Saudia followed closely as the runner-up with 86.35%, while Delta Air Lines secured third place with 83.46%, continuing to showcase its operational reliability on the world stage.

Cirium's Annual Review also acknowledges the operational excellence of airlines across the world, with five regional awards. Iberia Express, member of the International Airlines Group, had success as both the most On-Time airline in Europe, and the most On-Time Low-Cost airline globally. Japan Airlines ranked first within Asia-Pacific, just slightly ahead of All Nippon Airways.

Delta Air Lines continued its dominance in North America, while Copa Airlines achieved a landmark 10th win in Latin America. Safair's also won most On-Time airline in the Middle East and Africa. The full tables of results by region and category are presented below.

Riyadh's King Khalid Airport Takes Top Honors in the Global Airport Category

In the Airport categories, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, the gateway to Saudi Arabia's capital, claimed this year's prestigious title of the most On-Time "Global Airport" with an impressive 86.65% of flights departing on time. The Middle Eastern hub further distinguished itself by securing victory in the 'Large Airport' category, outperforming top contenders from around the world.

The title of most On-Time 'Medium Airport' was awarded to Panama's Tocumen International Airport the home base for Latin American winner Copa Airlines, while the 'Small Airport' winner was Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Ecuador.

Special Recognition of Operational Excellence: The Cirium Platinum Awards

Delta Air Lines topped the table for a fourth consecutive year, landing Cirium's Platinum Award for global operational excellence. This prestigious accolade comes as the Atlanta-based airline continues to be praised for its unwavering commitment to operational performance.

The Platinum award considers the complexity of the carrier's network, volume of flights, and the ability to limit the impact of flight disruptions on passengers over the entire year. The airline was recognized for its on-time performance over the course of 2024 at 83.46%, on more than 1,712,529 total flights in 2024.

This year, Cirium also presented its first annual Platinum Award to a global airport, with El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia receiving this prestigious award. The Airport Platinum Award considers a broader range of factors including the impact of delays on passengers, the duration of disruptions, operational complexity, and the airport's appeal, with a particular focus on growth. This holistic approach highlights excellence across multiple dimensions, setting a new benchmark in airport performance evaluation.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said: "In an industry defined by operational complexity, we are extremely proud to be celebrating the airlines and airports who have provided customers the most on-time flights and best performance in 2024, acknowledging their operational excellence."

"2024 was a difficult year for airlines, facing a large-scale IT outage, and unseasonable and severe weather patterns. Despite these challenges, these airlines and airports have worked tirelessly to ensure their customers have a smooth journey and reach their destination on-time."

"We extend our congratulations to all the winners of this year's On-Time Performance Review, each of whom has set new standards in operational excellence. A special recognition goes to Delta Air Lines for continuing their outstanding winning streak with Cirium's Platinum Award for airlines, Copa Airlines for achieving its 10th title as Latin America's most On-Time airline, Iberia Express for its consistent performance as Europe's most On-Time airline, and Bogotá El Dorado Airport for securing Cirium's first-ever Platinum Award for an airport."

Now in its 16th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance Review remains the definitive benchmark for monitoring global airline operational performance. Powered by Cirium's vast and impartial data-sourced from over 600 real-time feeds, including airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities-it offers a thorough and objective view of the industry. The program is further strengthened by the guidance of an independent advisory board composed of seasoned industry experts with decades of experience.

Cirium's full 2024 On-Time Performance Review is available to view and download at www.cirium.com/on-time-performance.

Notes to editors:

The results for 2024 for the top ten performers in all categories include the following:

Global Airline leaders were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 AM Aeroméxico 86.70% 2 SV Saudia 86.35% 3 DL Delta Air Lines 83.46% 4 LA LATAM Airlines 82.89% 5 QR Qatar Airways 82.83% 6 AD Azul Airlines 82.42% 7 AV Avianca 81.80% 8 IB Iberia 81.58% 9 SK Scandinavian Airlines 81.40% 10 UA United Airlines 80.93%

In Europe the leading airlines were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 I2 Iberia Express 84.69% 2 IB Iberia 81.58% 3 SK Scandinavian Airlines 81.40% 4 VY Vueling Airlines 81.20% 5 DY Norwegian 79.23% 6 UX Air Europa 78.99% 7 OS Austrian Airlines 78.72% 8 SN Brussels Airlines 77.77% 9 LO LOT Polish Airlines 77.72% 10 D8 Norwegian Air Sweden 76.04%

In North America the leading airlines were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 DL Delta Air Lines 83.46% 2 UA United Airlines 80.93% 3 AS Alaska Airlines 79.25% 4 AA American Airlines 77.78% 5 WN Southwest Airlines 77.77% 6 NK Spirit Airlines 76.05% 7 B6 JetBlue Airlines 74.53% 8 F9 Frontier Airlines 71.57% 9 AC Air Canada 71.36% 10 WS WestJet 70.99%

In Asia Pacific the leading airlines were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 JL Japan Airlines 80.90% 2 NH All Nippon Airways 80.62% 3 SQ Singapore Airlines 78.67% 4 NZ Air New Zealand 77.58% 5 FD Thai AirAsia 77.46% 6 VN Vietnam Airlines 76.70% 7 PR Philippine Airlines 76.06% 8 GA Garuda Indonesia Airlines 75.30% 9 CX Cathay Pacific Airlines 75.19% 10 QF Qantas Airways 73.93%

In Latin America the leading airlines were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 CM Copa Airlines 88.22% 2 AM Aeroméxico 86.70% 3 BW Caribbean Airlines 85.47% 4 G3 Gol Linhas Aereas 84.09% 5 AR Aerolineas Argentinas 83.06% 6 LA LATAM Airlines 82.89% 7 AD Azul Airlines 82.42% 8 AV Avianca 81.80% 9 H2 Sky Airlines 76.67% 10 JA JetSmart Chile 73.23%

In the Middle East and Africa the leading airlines were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 FA Safair 93.82% 2 WY Oman Air 90.27% 3 RJ Royal Air Jordanian 87.02% 4 SV Saudia 86.35% 5 KU Kuwait Airways 84.63% 6 GF Gulf Air 84.11% 7 QR Qatar Airways 82.83% 8 EY Etihad Airways 76.91% 9 EK Emirates 74.42% 10 FZ Flydubai 70.44%

The leading low-cost carriers were:

Rank Airline Code Airline Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 I2 Iberia Express 84.69% 2 G3 Gol 84.09% 3 AD Azul Airlines 82.42% 4 MM Peach Aviation 82.32% 5 VY Vueling Airlines 81.20% 6 G4 Allegiant Air 79.31% 7 DY Norwegian 79.23% 8 QZ Indonesia AirAsia 78.97% 9 WN Southwest Airlines 77.77% 10 FD Thai AirAsia 77.46%

Global Airport leaders were:

Rank Airport Code Airport Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 RUH Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport 86.65% 2 LIM Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport 84.57% 3 MEX Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport 84.04% 4 SLC Salt Lake City Intl Airport 83.80% 5 SCL Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport 82.84% 6 MSP Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport 82.27% 7 IAD Washington Dulles Intl Airport 82.23% 8 DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 82.06% 9 OSL Oslo Gardermoen Airport 81.91% 10 DOH Doha Hamad Intl Airport 81.38%

Large Airports leaders were:

Rank Airport Code Airport Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 RUH Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport 86.65% 2 HNL Honolulu Intl Airport 85.45% 3 LIM Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport 84.57% 4 MEX Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport 84.04% 5 SLC Salt Lake City Intl Airport 83.80% 6 SCL Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport 82.84% 7 LGA New York LaGuardia Airport 82.39% 8 MSP Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport 82.27% 9 IAD Washington Dulles Intl Airport 82.23% 10 DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 82.06%

Medium Airports leaders were:

Rank Airport Code Airport Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 PTY Panama Tocumen Intl Airport 90.34% 2 BSB Brasilia Intl Airport 88.19% 3 ITM Osaka Itami Intl Airport 88.18% 4 SDU Rio de Janeiro Santo Dumont Airport 88.17% 5 PDX Portland Intl Airport 84.86% 6 SJC San Jose Mineta Intl Airport 84.74% 7 AEP Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airfield 83.30% 8 VCP Viracopos-Campinas Intl Airport 83.26% 9 SMF Sacramento Intl Airport 82.77% 10 KWI Kuwait Intl Airport 81.59%

Small Airports leaders were:

Rank Airport Code Airport Name On-Time Performance (OTP) 1 GYE Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Intl Airport 91.38% 2 UIO Quito Mariscal Sucre Intl Airport 90.05% 3 CPT Cape Town Intl Airport 89.39% 4 SAL El Salvador Intl Airport 89.33% 5 KOA Ellison Onizuka Kona Intl Airport 88.61% 6 SVG Stavanger Airport 86.73% 7 BOI Boise Air Terminal 86.21% 8 NGO Nagoya Chubu Centrair Intl Airport 85.98% 9 FOR Fortaleza Pinto Martins Intl Airport 85.32% 10 SSA Salvador Intl Airport 85.21%

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.com.

