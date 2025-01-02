Results For the Best On-Time Airlines and Airports of 2024 Revealed by Cirium
- Mexico's flag carrier topped the global category, followed by Saudia, and Delta Air Lines
- Regional Winners Include: Copa Airlines (Latin America), Delta Air Lines (North America), Iberia Express (Europe, and Low-Cost Airline), Japan Airlines (Asia-Pacific), and Safair (Middle East and Africa)
- Riyadh King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia Named Most On-Time Global Airport for 2024
Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, today announced the winners of its 2024 On-Time Performance Review, celebrating airlines and airports that excelled in on-time and operational performance.
Cirium's Annual report is the gold standard for global airline and airport performance analytics. An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 14:59 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival time. Airports measure punctuality as departing flights within 14:59 minutes of their scheduled departure time.
Mexico's Flag Carrier Tops Global Rankings
Aeromexico claimed the prestigious title of the most On-Time "Global Airline" in 2024, achieving an impressive On-Time performance rate of 86.70%. Saudia followed closely as the runner-up with 86.35%, while Delta Air Lines secured third place with 83.46%, continuing to showcase its operational reliability on the world stage.
Cirium's Annual Review also acknowledges the operational excellence of airlines across the world, with five regional awards. Iberia Express, member of the International Airlines Group, had success as both the most On-Time airline in Europe, and the most On-Time Low-Cost airline globally. Japan Airlines ranked first within Asia-Pacific, just slightly ahead of All Nippon Airways.
Delta Air Lines continued its dominance in North America, while Copa Airlines achieved a landmark 10th win in Latin America. Safair's also won most On-Time airline in the Middle East and Africa. The full tables of results by region and category are presented below.
Riyadh's King Khalid Airport Takes Top Honors in the Global Airport Category
In the Airport categories, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, the gateway to Saudi Arabia's capital, claimed this year's prestigious title of the most On-Time "Global Airport" with an impressive 86.65% of flights departing on time. The Middle Eastern hub further distinguished itself by securing victory in the 'Large Airport' category, outperforming top contenders from around the world.
The title of most On-Time 'Medium Airport' was awarded to Panama's Tocumen International Airport the home base for Latin American winner Copa Airlines, while the 'Small Airport' winner was Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Ecuador.
Special Recognition of Operational Excellence: The Cirium Platinum Awards
Delta Air Lines topped the table for a fourth consecutive year, landing Cirium's Platinum Award for global operational excellence. This prestigious accolade comes as the Atlanta-based airline continues to be praised for its unwavering commitment to operational performance.
The Platinum award considers the complexity of the carrier's network, volume of flights, and the ability to limit the impact of flight disruptions on passengers over the entire year. The airline was recognized for its on-time performance over the course of 2024 at 83.46%, on more than 1,712,529 total flights in 2024.
This year, Cirium also presented its first annual Platinum Award to a global airport, with El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia receiving this prestigious award. The Airport Platinum Award considers a broader range of factors including the impact of delays on passengers, the duration of disruptions, operational complexity, and the airport's appeal, with a particular focus on growth. This holistic approach highlights excellence across multiple dimensions, setting a new benchmark in airport performance evaluation.
Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said: "In an industry defined by operational complexity, we are extremely proud to be celebrating the airlines and airports who have provided customers the most on-time flights and best performance in 2024, acknowledging their operational excellence."
"2024 was a difficult year for airlines, facing a large-scale IT outage, and unseasonable and severe weather patterns. Despite these challenges, these airlines and airports have worked tirelessly to ensure their customers have a smooth journey and reach their destination on-time."
"We extend our congratulations to all the winners of this year's On-Time Performance Review, each of whom has set new standards in operational excellence. A special recognition goes to Delta Air Lines for continuing their outstanding winning streak with Cirium's Platinum Award for airlines, Copa Airlines for achieving its 10th title as Latin America's most On-Time airline, Iberia Express for its consistent performance as Europe's most On-Time airline, and Bogotá El Dorado Airport for securing Cirium's first-ever Platinum Award for an airport."
Now in its 16th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance Review remains the definitive benchmark for monitoring global airline operational performance. Powered by Cirium's vast and impartial data-sourced from over 600 real-time feeds, including airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities-it offers a thorough and objective view of the industry. The program is further strengthened by the guidance of an independent advisory board composed of seasoned industry experts with decades of experience.
Cirium's full 2024 On-Time Performance Review is available to view and download at www.cirium.com/on-time-performance.
Notes to editors:
The results for 2024 for the top ten performers in all categories include the following:
Global Airline leaders were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
AM
Aeroméxico
86.70%
2
SV
Saudia
86.35%
3
DL
Delta Air Lines
83.46%
4
LA
LATAM Airlines
82.89%
5
QR
Qatar Airways
82.83%
6
AD
Azul Airlines
82.42%
7
AV
Avianca
81.80%
8
IB
Iberia
81.58%
9
SK
Scandinavian Airlines
81.40%
10
UA
United Airlines
80.93%
In Europe the leading airlines were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
I2
Iberia Express
84.69%
2
IB
Iberia
81.58%
3
SK
Scandinavian Airlines
81.40%
4
VY
Vueling Airlines
81.20%
5
DY
Norwegian
79.23%
6
UX
Air Europa
78.99%
7
OS
Austrian Airlines
78.72%
8
SN
Brussels Airlines
77.77%
9
LO
LOT Polish Airlines
77.72%
10
D8
Norwegian Air Sweden
76.04%
In North America the leading airlines were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
DL
Delta Air Lines
83.46%
2
UA
United Airlines
80.93%
3
AS
Alaska Airlines
79.25%
4
AA
American Airlines
77.78%
5
WN
Southwest Airlines
77.77%
6
NK
Spirit Airlines
76.05%
7
B6
JetBlue Airlines
74.53%
8
F9
Frontier Airlines
71.57%
9
AC
Air Canada
71.36%
10
WS
WestJet
70.99%
In Asia Pacific the leading airlines were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
JL
Japan Airlines
80.90%
2
NH
All Nippon Airways
80.62%
3
SQ
Singapore Airlines
78.67%
4
NZ
Air New Zealand
77.58%
5
FD
Thai AirAsia
77.46%
6
VN
Vietnam Airlines
76.70%
7
PR
Philippine Airlines
76.06%
8
GA
Garuda Indonesia Airlines
75.30%
9
CX
Cathay Pacific Airlines
75.19%
10
QF
Qantas Airways
73.93%
In Latin America the leading airlines were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
CM
Copa Airlines
88.22%
2
AM
Aeroméxico
86.70%
3
BW
Caribbean Airlines
85.47%
4
G3
Gol Linhas Aereas
84.09%
5
AR
Aerolineas Argentinas
83.06%
6
LA
LATAM Airlines
82.89%
7
AD
Azul Airlines
82.42%
8
AV
Avianca
81.80%
9
H2
Sky Airlines
76.67%
10
JA
JetSmart Chile
73.23%
In the Middle East and Africa the leading airlines were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
FA
Safair
93.82%
2
WY
Oman Air
90.27%
3
RJ
Royal Air Jordanian
87.02%
4
SV
Saudia
86.35%
5
KU
Kuwait Airways
84.63%
6
GF
Gulf Air
84.11%
7
QR
Qatar Airways
82.83%
8
EY
Etihad Airways
76.91%
9
EK
Emirates
74.42%
10
FZ
Flydubai
70.44%
The leading low-cost carriers were:
Rank
Airline Code
Airline Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
I2
Iberia Express
84.69%
2
G3
Gol
84.09%
3
AD
Azul Airlines
82.42%
4
MM
Peach Aviation
82.32%
5
VY
Vueling Airlines
81.20%
6
G4
Allegiant Air
79.31%
7
DY
Norwegian
79.23%
8
QZ
Indonesia AirAsia
78.97%
9
WN
Southwest Airlines
77.77%
10
FD
Thai AirAsia
77.46%
Global Airport leaders were:
Rank
Airport Code
Airport Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
RUH
Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport
86.65%
2
LIM
Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport
84.57%
3
MEX
Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport
84.04%
4
SLC
Salt Lake City Intl Airport
83.80%
5
SCL
Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport
82.84%
6
MSP
Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport
82.27%
7
IAD
Washington Dulles Intl Airport
82.23%
8
DTW
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
82.06%
9
OSL
Oslo Gardermoen Airport
81.91%
10
DOH
Doha Hamad Intl Airport
81.38%
Large Airports leaders were:
Rank
Airport Code
Airport Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
RUH
Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport
86.65%
2
HNL
Honolulu Intl Airport
85.45%
3
LIM
Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport
84.57%
4
MEX
Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport
84.04%
5
SLC
Salt Lake City Intl Airport
83.80%
6
SCL
Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport
82.84%
7
LGA
New York LaGuardia Airport
82.39%
8
MSP
Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport
82.27%
9
IAD
Washington Dulles Intl Airport
82.23%
10
DTW
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
82.06%
Medium Airports leaders were:
Rank
Airport Code
Airport Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
PTY
Panama Tocumen Intl Airport
90.34%
2
BSB
Brasilia Intl Airport
88.19%
3
ITM
Osaka Itami Intl Airport
88.18%
4
SDU
Rio de Janeiro Santo Dumont Airport
88.17%
5
PDX
Portland Intl Airport
84.86%
6
SJC
San Jose Mineta Intl Airport
84.74%
7
AEP
Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airfield
83.30%
8
VCP
Viracopos-Campinas Intl Airport
83.26%
9
SMF
Sacramento Intl Airport
82.77%
10
KWI
Kuwait Intl Airport
81.59%
Small Airports leaders were:
Rank
Airport Code
Airport Name
On-Time Performance (OTP)
1
GYE
Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Intl Airport
91.38%
2
UIO
Quito Mariscal Sucre Intl Airport
90.05%
3
CPT
Cape Town Intl Airport
89.39%
4
SAL
El Salvador Intl Airport
89.33%
5
KOA
Ellison Onizuka Kona Intl Airport
88.61%
6
SVG
Stavanger Airport
86.73%
7
BOI
Boise Air Terminal
86.21%
8
NGO
Nagoya Chubu Centrair Intl Airport
85.98%
9
FOR
Fortaleza Pinto Martins Intl Airport
85.32%
10
SSA
Salvador Intl Airport
85.21%
About Cirium
Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.
Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.com.
