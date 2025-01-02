Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:17 Uhr
17,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 11:12 Uhr
92 Leser
Keller Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Finanznachrichten News

Keller Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 02 January 2025

Name of applicant:Keller Group plc
Name of scheme:Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:01/07/2024To:31/12/2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:371,500 ordinary 10p shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:371,500

Name of contact:Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant
Telephone number of contact:+44(0)207 616 7575
LEI number:549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

