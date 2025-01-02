Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
02.01.25
08:17 Uhr
1,947 Euro
+0,004
+0,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 11:12 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

FirstGroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2025

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 31 December 2024, its capital consists of 750,695,015 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 142,990,158 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 607,704,857.

The above figure of 607,704,857 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

020 7291 0505


© 2025 PR Newswire
