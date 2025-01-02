Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury Total number of shares in issue Ordinary Shares 20p 30,373,362 1 30,373,362 19,453,074 49,826,436

The above total voting rights figure of 30,373,362 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

2 January 2025