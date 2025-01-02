Anzeige
02.01.2025 11:46 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Total Voting Rights 
02-Jan-2025 / 10:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 January 2025 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies 
the market of the following: 
 
As at 31 December 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 147,195,771 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each 
carrying one vote per share. 
 
As at 31 December 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 147,195,771 and this figure may be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify 
their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc   0203 757 1912 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary 
 
 
 
For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  368273 
EQS News ID:  2060551 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060551&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 05:13 ET (10:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
