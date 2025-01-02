

Kwek You-Cheer

SINGAPORE, Jan 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AEM Holdings Ltd. ("AEM" or "the Group"), a global leader in test innovation, today announced the appointment of Kwek You-Cheer as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") with effect from 2 January 2025. Mr. Kwek has over 20 years' experience in strategic financial leadership and operations internationally, which positions him well to guide AEM's financial strategy and drive operational efficiency across the Group.Mr. Kwek joins AEM from Lenovo Group's Asia Pacific Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), where he served as CFO. Prior to Lenovo, Mr. Kwek spent time as CFO at Microsoft Hong Kong and in a variety of finance roles in over a decade at Schneider Electric.Mr. Kwek graduated from Nanyang Technological University with a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours).Ms. Amy Leong, Chief Executive Officer of AEM, commented, "We are pleased to have Mr. Kwek join the team, and believe his experience and knowledge will be an invaluable asset to the team in helping us achieve robust growth with a focus on improved operational efficiency."About AEM Holdings Ltd.AEM is a global leader in test innovation. We provide the most comprehensive semiconductor and electronics test solutions based on the best-in-class technologies, processes, and customer support. AEM has a global presence across Asia, Europe, and the United States. With manufacturing plants located in Singapore, Malaysia (Penang), Indonesia (Batam), Vietnam, and Finland (Lieto), South Korea, and the United States (Tempe) and a global network of engineering support, sales offices, associates, and distributors, we offer our customers a robust and resilient ecosystem of test innovation and support.AEM Holdings Ltd. is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange (Reuters: AEM. SI; Bloomberg: AEM SP). AEM's head office is in Singapore.Issued for and on behalf of AEM Holdings Ltd. by Financial PR Pte LtdFor more information please contact:Kamal SAMUEL / Shivam SARAFFinancial PR Pte LtdTel: 6438 2990 / Fax: 6438 0064E-mail: kamal@financialpr.com.sg / shivam@financialpr.com.sgSource: AEMCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.