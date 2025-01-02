Creative Society, a global non-profit organization dedicated to climate research, hosted an informative event on December 28th that brought together scientists and community members to confront the urgent challenges of climate change. The "Ask a Scientist About Climate" event, held in New York City, provided a substantial platform for in-depth discussions about the escalating climate crisis, featuring presentations by experts Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva and Dr. John Ahn.

Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, PhD, chemical technology specialist, and Dr. John Ahn, PhD, MBA, expert in technology development in energy. The scientists represent the Creative Society project at the event in New York.

The event delivered a comprehensive review of recent climate trends, offering insights into the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters across the United States and globally. Speakers explored the complex mechanisms driving climate change, emphasizing the critical role of human activities while also acknowledging the interactions between anthropogenic factors and geodynamic processes that contribute to the recent surge in temperature rise and climate disaster escalation.

Creative Society event in New York, "Ask a Scientist About Climate."

Of particular note was the presentation of innovative research on the massive Siberian mantle plume, a geological phenomenon with potential implications far beyond current scientific understanding.

Dr. Pashigreva and Dr. Ahn highlighted the primary drivers of climate change, with a focused discussion on greenhouse gas emissions and the devastating impact of plastic pollution on global ecosystems. The presentation proposed innovative strategies to address these critical challenges. Attendees were introduced to global initiatives aimed at cleaning micro- and nano-plastics from the world's oceans, as well as comprehensive community resilience plans designed to mitigate the impacts of climate-related disasters.

"We believe that no challenge is too great when approached with determination and collaboration," said Dr. Pashigreva. "Climate change is a formidable test, but by uniting our knowledge, expertise, and efforts, we can create solutions to ensure a sustainable future. This isn't just about understanding the problem-it's about actively being part of the solution."

The event culminated in an interactive Q&A session that sparked thoughtful discussions and encouraged community-driven approaches to climate action. Participants had the unique opportunity to engage directly with climate experts, bridging the gap between scientific research and public understanding.

It is worth noting that Creative Society encountered an unexpected challenge in press release distribution regarding its recent climate change event. EIN Presswire unexpectedly terminated its long-standing partnership with Creative Society and blocked the distribution of the press release without providing a substantive explanation. ?reative Society has serious concerns that this action may be connected to an ongoing disinformation campaign targeting Creative Society with direct links to Russian intelligence services, specifically indicating potential involvement of FSB-directed efforts to manipulate media narratives and suppress critical scientific discourse through information warfare strategies. There is a possibility that EIN Presswire has been influenced by these coordinated efforts to obstruct scientific communication and climate research reporting. In response, Creative Society has chosen to partner with Accesswire, a platform that demonstrates a commitment to unbiased information dissemination and supports freedom of speech.

About Speakers

Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva , PhD, brings expertise in chemical technologies as a specialist at the Earth Research Analytical Department of the Creative Society project. Her colleague, Dr. John Ahn , PhD, MBA, specializes in technology development across energy, chemical processes, and natural sciences, further strengthening the team's comprehensive approach to climate research.

About Creative Society

Creative Society drives global climate research through an unprecedented international platform, engaging volunteers across 180 countries with a mission to inform the public about critical climate phenomena.

Creative Society is dedicated to researching climate change, developing innovative solutions, and promoting international scientific collaboration. Aligned with United Nations goals, Creative Society works tirelessly to unite humanity's scientific potential and prevent climate collapse.

The organization's commitment extends beyond research, actively supporting key United Nations principles including the maintenance of international peace and security, development of friendly relations among nations, international cooperation, protection of human rights, and advancement of sustainable development.

