TogetherForSharon Amplifies Parkinson's disease Advocacy with New Memoir by Founder Dr. George Ackerman

TogetherForSharon is a prominent grassroots movement dedicated to Parkinson's disease awareness, announces the release of A Son's Journey: From Parkinson's Disease Caregiver to Advocate. This powerful new memoir by founder Dr. George Ackerman details his experiences as a caregiver for his late mother, Sharon Riff Ackerman, and his transformation into a global advocate for Parkinson's disease awareness.

The book is more than a tribute-it is a call to action for individuals and communities worldwide to unite in raising awareness and support for the fight against Parkinson's. Sharon Riff Ackerman battled Parkinson's disease for over 15 years, inspiring Dr. George to establish TogetherForSharon in her memory.

"Through this book and our movement, I hope to provide a beacon of hope for caregivers and families while advocating for a global effort to find a cure," said Dr. Ackerman.

A Memoir of Advocacy and Hope

"A Son's Journey" provides:

A detailed account of Sharon's battle with Parkinson's, offering readers insights into the progression of the disease and the strength of her spirit.

Real-world advice for caregivers navigating the challenges of supporting loved ones with chronic illness.

A compelling narrative on the power of grassroots advocacy in driving awareness and action for Parkinson's, research.

Dr. Ackerman emphasizes the book's goal of uniting voices worldwide. "We are not a foundation or nonprofit but a movement to amplify awareness and accelerate the search for a cure," he said. "Together, we can make a difference."

Unlike traditional advocacy organizations, TogetherForSharon operates as a voluntary grassroots movement with a global vision. It is dedicated to fostering a sense of community for those impacted by Parkinson's disease, ensuring that no one feels alone in their fight.

The movement leverages storytelling, social media, and partnerships to create a network of support and amplify its message of hope.

About Sharon Riff Ackerman

Born on September 28, 1950, Sharon Riff Ackerman was a devoted mother, teacher, and community leader. Known for her kindness and resilience, she inspired all who knew her. Her legacy lives on through TogetherForSharon and the countless lives it continues to touch.

About - TogetherForSharon

TogetherForSharon is a movement dedicated to Parkinson's disease awareness and advocacy. Established in memory of Sharon Riff Ackerman, the movement aims to keep her legacy alive by fostering a sense of community and hope. TogetherForSharon operates with the belief that "No one is alone in this fight," and strives to amplify voices advocating for a cure.

Join the Movement

TogetherForSharon invites families, caregivers, and advocates impacted by Parkinson's disease to join its mission. Follow the movement on social media, explore resources, and purchase A Son's Journey to support the fight against Parkinson's.

For more information, visit www.TogetherForSharon.com.

