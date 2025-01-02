EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

BP p.l.c. Total voting rights and share capital As at 31 December 2024, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 16,180,991,411 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held. The number of ordinary shares held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 481,473,840. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings. The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 16,186,073,911. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs'). This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 5.6. Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Information on the issuer BP p.l.c. 1 St. James's Square London SW1Y 4PD UK 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 31 December 2024

3. New total number of voting rights: No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,180,991,411 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 481,473,840 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 16,667,547,751

