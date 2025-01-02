Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT")

Further to the Net Asset Value announcement issued this morning, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the year ended 31 December 2024 has now been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

2 January 2025