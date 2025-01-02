Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Stuttgart
02.01.25
08:04 Uhr
25,800 Euro
+1,200
+4,88 %
02.01.2025 12:42 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2025

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 31 December 2024 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 58,047,197 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (58,047,197) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
