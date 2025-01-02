Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
München
02.01.25
08:22 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+0,200
+1,27 %
02.01.2025 12:58 Uhr
Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
02-Jan-2025 / 11:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name            City of registered office Country of registered office 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Dec-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Dec-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.095300        0.413501            5.508801   13711832 
or reached 
Position of previous      4.985778        0.415814            5.401592 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0N8QD54                   12682551                    5.095300 
Sub Total 8.A       12682551                     5.095300%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Cash-settled Equity   29/05/2025  29/05/2025       Cash          1142        0.000456 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   21/07/2025  21/07/2025       Cash          427         0.000169 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   13/08/2025  13/08/2025       Cash          134163       0.053901 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   19/08/2025  19/08/2025       Cash          767225       0.308238 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   02/09/2025  02/09/2025       Cash          278         0.000111 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   03/12/2025  03/12/2025       Cash          3317        0.001331 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   15/12/2025  15/12/2025       Cash          17391        0.006985 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   17/12/2025  17/12/2025       Cash          2716        0.001091 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   06/01/2026  06/01/2026       Cash          80314        0.032259 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   30/01/2026  30/01/2026       Cash          4187        0.001682 
Swap 
Cash-settled Equity   21/01/2026  21/01/2026       Cash          18121        0.007278 
Swap 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   1029281       0.413501%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
JPMorgan   J.P. Morgan   5.032649                             5.446150% 
Chase & Co.  Securities plc 
JPMorgan   JPMorgan Chase 
Chase & Co.  Bank, National 
       Association 
JPMorgan   J.P. Morgan 
Chase & Co.  Securities LLC 
JPMorgan   J.P. Morgan SE 
Chase & Co.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

23-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  368282 
EQS News ID:  2060635 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060635&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 06:27 ET (11:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
