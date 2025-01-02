DJ Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 10/02/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (DSUS) Amundi Investment Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 10/02/2025 02-Jan-2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 10/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 10/02/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS FR0011607084 Solactive 10Y US Treasury Futures Daily (-2x) Inverse ETF Acc Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 24/01/2025 at open. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Exchange Last Trading date (after currency the close) Amundi US Treasury 10Y Daily (-2x) Inverse FR0011607084 DSUS USD London Stock 23/01/2025 UCITS ETF Acc LN Exchange

· Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 23/01/2025 Liquidation NAV 10/02/2025 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 11/02/2025

