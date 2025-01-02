Helsinki Partners: Helsinki's iconic landmark, Finlandia Hall, reopens on 4 January 2025 for new audiences

HELSINKI, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finlandia Hall will open its doors on Saturday, 4 January, following three years of renovation. For the first time, the doors will be open daily to all Helsinki residents and tourists. The renovated Finlandia Hall will offer a wider range of services than before, from a restaurant and wine café to accommodation, exhibition space and a design shop.

One of Finland's most significant event venues, Finlandia Hall, designed by Alvar Aalto, will open after long anticipation on 4 January 2025. The building has been undergoing renovation since the beginning of 2022. For the first time in its history, the renovated Finlandia Hall will open not only to congress and event visitors but also to all city residents and tourists as a shared, everyday leisure destination and experience venue.

Services and experiences make the new Finlandia

Finlandia Events & Meetings: High-quality service and cost-effective beauty

Finlandia Hall has an impressive track record and experience in event organisation, and diverse event services remain at the core of the building's operations. Finlandia Hall's annual visitor count has been approximately 200,000, and the goal for 2025 is to double this number.

The state-of-the-art technology and renovated spaces in the renewed Finlandia Hall enable high-quality events, concerts, congresses and meetings - from small to large. The versatile spaces, updated range of services, advanced technology and experienced, professional staff ensure top-level service, care and experience.

Finlandia Bistro: Finnish flavours meet the Mediterranean

Finlandia Hall's first à la carte restaurant, Finlandia Bistro, is a tribute to Alvar Aalto's love for Italy. The atmospheric ambiance in Finlandia Bistro is created by Alvar Aalto's unique architecture and design combined with Finlandia Hall's original furniture and Finnish art.

Finlandia Cafe & Wine: Above the everyday with a new viewing terrace

Finlandia Hall's new wine café serves seasonal quality café products with spectacular views. On the terrace, opened to the public for the first time, visitors can stop year-round to admire Helsinki city centre's most beautiful views over Töölönlahti Bay. The café offers delicious savoury and sweet pastries, hot dishes and salads, as well as carefully selected wines and refreshments.

Finlandia Shop: Hand-picked treasures and unique souvenirs

Adjacent to the café, a design shop specialising in Finnish design will open, offering products from small Finnish design brands, unique Finlandia Collection items, timeless classics, ceramic art pieces from Arabia art department artists, contemporary design utility items, and naturally, Aalto products.

Finlandia Homes: Historically unique accommodation

Finlandia Hall's new accommodation facilities offer a globally unique opportunity to experience Finnish design and architecture up close, and to stay overnight in a concert and conference venue. These two apartments, originally designed by Alvar Aalto as staff accommodation and now carefully restored, embody functional aesthetics and authentic Finnish home atmosphere. The rooms are now available for booking as accommodation for the first time. The apartments are decorated in respect to Aalto's style and furnished with Artek classics and the building's original furniture, making them perfect for admirers of design and cultural heritage.

Finlandia Experience Exhibition: To the roots of the Aaltos

In June 2025, Finlandia Hall will open a permanent exhibition that experientially tells the story of Alvar Aalto's, Aino Aalto's and Elissa Aalto's architectural and creative diversity. The exhibition offers an opportunity to gain deep insight into Alvar Aalto's legacy and design principles, as well as their influence on modern architecture and Finnish design.

More information about the exhibition will be provided in spring 2025.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Johanna Tolonen

CEO

Finlandia Hall Oy

+358 40 551 3168

johanna.tolonen@finlandiatalo.fi



Leena Karppinen

Senior Manager, PR & Communications

Helsinki Partners

leena.karppinen@helsinkipartners.com

Finlandia Hall Oy

Finlandia Hall is a world-leading venue for congresses, events and culture in the heart of Helsinki. The building uniquely combines architecture, design, functionality and atmosphere. The renovated Finlandia Hall will open to the public on 4 January 2025. In addition to event operations, the building's north end will feature, for the first time, accommodation facilities, new restaurant concepts, a design shop and, later in spring, a permanent exhibition. Until the end of 2025, Finlandia Hall will also serve its customers in the unique wooden event centre Little Finlandia, whose inviting café and terrace area set in natural beautiful surroundings has become a living room for city residents and a favourite destination for tourists.

www.finlandiatalo.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/r/helsinki-s-iconic-landmark--finlandia-hall--reopens-on-4-january-2025-for-new-audiences,c4087470

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/finlandia-cafe-wine-,c3365971 Finlandia Cafe Wine https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/finlandia-bistro-,c3365972 Finlandia Bistro https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/finlandia-homes-elissa-,c3365973 Finlandia Homes Elissa https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/finlandia-hall,c3365974 Finlandia Hall https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/finlandia-hall,c3365975 Finlandia Hall https://news.cision.com/helsinki-partners/i/finlandia-shop-,c3365976 Finlandia Shop

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helsinkis-iconic-landmark-finlandia-hall-reopens-on-4-january-2025-for-new-audiences-302341217.html