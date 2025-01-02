The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has published aerial images of the Great Solar Wall, China's largest renewable energy project. The installation is expected to reach 100 GW of capacity by 2030. NASA has published a new series of pictures of the Great Solar Wall, a giant cluster of PV power projects in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert. "Sandy and mostly devoid of life, the Kubuqi Desert in Inner Mongolia once had a reputation for being a 'sea of death. ' More recently, its dune fields have become a sea of photovoltaic possibility, transformed by a surge of newly installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...