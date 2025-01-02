New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Responsive design is imperative in the eCommerce space, as mobile devices have become the ultimate shopping medium.
According to Statista, smartphones dominated global retail website traffic in Q3 of 2024, driving 77% of visits and 68% of online shopping orders. This data underscores the importance of creating convenient, intuitive, and mobile-friendly website designs.
In response, DesignRush, a premier B2B marketplace, has curated a list of the most capable web design agencies that create engaging, responsive, and high-converting websites.
The top web design agencies in December are:
- Arnox Web LLP - arnoxweb.com
- Webnflix - webnflix.co.uk
- Supremium Ads - supremiumads.com
- Enterprise 360 Solutions - enterprise360solutions.com
- DigiHelp - digihelp.co.in
- Wibui - wibui.com
- Art of the Cart - artofthecart.com
- Inspire Logos - inspirelogos.com
- AIODigital - aiodigital.ca
- Hookux - hookux.com
- Devout Tech Consultants - devouttechconsultants.com
- Kreative Kekeli Design & Marketing - kreativekekeli.com
- Innovo Web Media - innovowebmedia.com
- WONDERLINGS - wonderlings.com.au
- Mumbai Web Design - mumbaiwebdesign.in
- Liberating Solutions - liberatingsolution.com
- UNDR Construct LLC - undrconstruct.com
- Shapes & Colors, by Jolinda - jolinda.com
- Heavy Element - heavyelement.com
- Rank Rivet - rankrivet.com
- Optimize Digital - optimizedigitalonline.com
- Lumens - wearelumens.co
- Accent Graphix Design Studio - accentgraphix.com
- BrandWeb India - brandwebindia.com
- Sprite IT - sprite-it.nl
- Operatic - operatic.com
- Symphonic Design - symphonic-design.com
- Seven-Day Websites - sevendaywebsites.com
- Element Media - element.ps
- A.M.P Digital Media - amdmpartners.com
Brands can explore the top web design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
