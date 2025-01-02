Anzeige
02.01.2025
Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC: Absinthia's Craft Mixers Redefine Dry January with Bold Flavors

Inclusive Mocktail Magic for Dry January: Flavors the Whole Family Will Love

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / As Dry January grows in popularity, Absinthia's Bottled Spirits offers a refreshing and flavorful alternative for the entire family, making it an inclusive experience for all ages. Perfect for those choosing a non-alcoholic path, these mixers allow parents and kids alike to enjoy sophisticated, handcrafted beverages together. The award-winning brand has launched a range of craft mixers designed to elevate your Dry January experience. Crafted from the finest organic ingredients and thoughtfully blended with exquisite flavors, this product promises an exceptional experience that delights the senses. These mixers are perfect for crafting sophisticated mocktails or enhancing your favorite beverages.

Absinthia's craft mixers, including innovative blends like Caged Heat (tamarind, cardamom, ghost pepper), Cherry Bomb (cherry, coffee, cacao), Crimson Smoke (cranberries, honey, Lapsang Souchong), and Fairy Dust (wormwood, anise, fennel), are versatile enough to delight both adults and children. Whether creating playful mocktails for kids or more sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks for parents, these mixers ensure everyone feels included.

"Dry January is about more than just skipping alcohol; it's about exploring new ways to enjoy beverages," says Absinthia Vermut, founder and CEO of Absinthia's Bottled Spirits. "Our mixers are designed to create exciting, mindful, alcohol-free drinking experiences celebrating flavor and creativity."

Absinthia's commitment to quality and innovation has earned the brand numerous accolades and a loyal following, including 'Non-Alcoholic Syrup of the Year' with 93 Points at the International Non-Alcoholic Competition. With non-alcoholic beverages becoming a staple of modern living, Absinthia's mixers are leading the charge in redefining how we think about what's in our glass.

Availability: Absinthia's craft mixers are available online and in select retailers nationwide, offering convenient access for Dry January participants nationwide. Visit absinthia.com for more information and to shop the complete collection.

Media Inquiries:
For interviews, product samples, or additional information, please contact Athea Merredyth
Director of Communications
510.258.9544
info@absinthia.com

SOURCE: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
