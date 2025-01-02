Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
GLE Scrap Metal Acquires Interest in Mallin Companies

Finanznachrichten News

GLE Scrap Metal and Mallin Companies Partner to Innovate The Scrap Metal Recycling Industry Together

LONGWOOD, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2025 / Two great family-owned and operated companies are forming a partnership to grow and expand Mallin Companies. Mallin Companies is a 96-year-old 4th-generation family business operating two aluminum wire recycling lines in Kansas City, MO. GLE Scrap Metal is a 20-year-old first-generation family business operating six full-service metal recycling centers in Michigan and Florida, a brokerage and trading division, an insulated copper wire recycling plant, and an R2-certified electronics recycling firm, Great Lakes Electronics Corporation.

GLE acquired an interest in Mallin Companies which is effective December 31, 2024. Mallin's operations will remain in Kansas City, MO and will retain its existing leadership and employees.

Mallin Companies will continue to be operated by its President, Zach Mallin, and will have the full support of GLE Scrap Metal and its affiliates. GLE and Mallin have built a wonderful working relationship over many years, have similar values, and share a passion for growth in the recycling industry. The new partnership will allow Mallin Companies to achieve synergies to stay competitive and continue its leadership in insulated aluminum, ACSR, and URD processing. This partnership will allow Mallin to best serve its team members, its customers, and its consumers' needs into the future.

Zach Mallin and the Zack family wish to thank Jeffrey Mallin and the Mallin family for this opportunity and are committed to continuing the strong legacy they have established.

Contact Information

Daniel Poris
Vice President Non-Ferrous
dporis@glescrap.com
407-558-0999

.

SOURCE: GLE Scrap Metal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
