As the penetration of variable renewable energy increases, curtailment of solar PV generation will only increase. Since curtailment will almost always be cheaper than investing in new transmission capacity or new grid-scale storage, curtailed energy should be rewarded, so that PV investment decisions can include curtailment as one of the flexibility options for grid operators. Solar PV is experiencing unprecedented growth on a global scale. According to surveys by IRENA, IEA, GEM, WNA and GWEC, the total installed capacity of solar power in the world surpassed nuclear capacity in 2017, wind in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...