Newly integrated solutions will empower today's marketing and sales leaders to build for a new era

Marketbridge, a leading integrated growth consulting and marketing firm, today announced the acquisition of April Six, a specialist agency with operations in the UK and the US. This strategic addition unites two complementary organizations to deliver seamless, end-to-end marketing growth solutions for B2B and B2C clients worldwide.

Modern businesses must invest in integrated solutions to drive growth and maintain a competitive edge. The acquisition of April Six aligns with Marketbridge's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of growth-focused organizations. As businesses navigate complex market dynamics, the combined expertise of Marketbridge and April Six will empower clients to transition seamlessly from strategy to execution, ensuring impactful and measurable results. Together, they will offer comprehensive, data-driven strategies that optimize marketing spend, enhance brand and accelerate revenue growth.

April Six's proven track record in delivering innovative marketing solutions bolsters Marketbridge's robust portfolio of services, which includes go-to-market consulting, marketing and communications, marketing science, and technology solutions. This addition expands Marketbridge's global footprint and strengthens its ability to serve a diverse range of clients across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome April Six into the Marketbridge family. This marks a significant step in our mission to eliminate fragmentation in sales and marketing efforts and provide our clients with integrated, high-velocity growth solutions," said John Shomaker, CEO, Marketbridge. "Together, we will continue to rewrite the rules of sales, marketing, and digital engagement to help global brands reinvent growth."

"For organizations at the cutting edge of innovation, there can be a disconnect between business strategy and marketing execution, especially when there are multiple partners at play," said Fiona Shepherd, Founder and CEO, April Six. "We're excited to join Marketbridge and move to a model that brings business consultancy together with marketing execution, to make our client partnerships even more powerful. With so much shifting in the communications sector, we felt that now is the right time for a new journey for our business and, as part of the Marketbridge platform, we aim to help define the standards for the new dynamics between clients and agencies."

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge is a leading integrated growth consulting and marketing services firm that accelerates performance from strategy through execution. With a team of 310 professionals across global locations including Boston, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, London and Canada, Marketbridge partners with over 150 clients worldwide, including Amazon Web Services, AMD, MetLife, Elevance, Flex and CERN.

For more information, visit marketbridge.com.

About April Six

April Six is a global marketing agency specializing in the technology and science sectors. With a focus on delivering impactful marketing strategies and creative solutions, April Six helps clients achieve their growth objectives.

For more information, visit aprilsix.com.

