The International Energy Agency's (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) highlights key performance indicators (KPIs) for PV systems in its latest report. It calls for clear KPI definitions and standardized data handling to enhance system efficiency and reliability. IEA-PVPS has called for standardized definitions of KPIs for operational PV systems to eliminate potential biases. The Task 13 report, "Best practices guidelines for the use of economic and technical KPIs," outlines calculations and applications of the main technical and contractual KPIs for PV system operations. KPIs are ...

