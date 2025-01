The Saudi Power Procurement Company has announced its list of 33 prequalified biders for its massive 2 GW/8 GWh BESS tender. From ESS News The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has released a list of 33 prequalified bidders for its 2 GW/8 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) tender. The tender, structured as a build-own-operate model, attracted major international players including Masdar, ACWA Power, EDF, TotalEnergies, Jinko Power and more. Prominent companies from China, South Korea, and Japan also feature, including Samsung, the China Energy Overseas Investment Company, China Power ...

