Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
02.01.2025 14:37 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025 

Amundi Investment Solutions (SMRU) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025 
02-Jan-2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 04/02/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                           ISIN     Index 
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific LU1602145200 SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 
Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)                        ERC Net Return Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 17/01/2025. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                       ISIN     Ticker Trading  Stock     Last Trading date 
                                     currency Exchange   (after the close) 
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation   LU1602145200 SMRU  USD    LONDON STOCK 16/01/2025 
Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)               LN        EXCHANGE

· Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   16/01/2025 
Liquidation NAV             04/02/2025 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 05/02/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1602145200 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SMRU 
Sequence No.:  368284 
EQS News ID:  2060653 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2060653&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2025 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.