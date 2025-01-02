DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Amundi Investment Solutions (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025 02-Jan-2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 04/02/2025 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific LU1602145200 SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) ERC Net Return Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 17/01/2025. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Last Trading date currency Exchange (after the close) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation LU1602145200 SMRU USD LONDON STOCK 16/01/2025 Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) LN EXCHANGE

· Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 16/01/2025 Liquidation NAV 04/02/2025 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 05/02/2025

