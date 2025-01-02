DentalXChange and Open Dental Announce Transformative XConnect Integration

DentalXChange and Open Dental are excited to announce the integration of DentalXChange's XConnect Claims validation API.

DentalXChange and Open Dental are excited to announce the integration of DentalXChange's XConnect Claims validation API. This API allows practices using Open Dental and DentalXChange to validate and correct claims prior to submission, without ever needing to leave the Open Dental program. Users can save time, and rest assured that claims are in compliance with all payer claim validation rules.

"Dental practices should be able to submit clean, fully validated claims within their RCM workflow platform, without having to use multiple screens and systems to ensure their claim will be accepted by the applicable payer," stated Paul Kaiser, CEO of DentalXChange. "Our XConnect API Gateway exposes all payer-driven claims rules and edits to end-users within their workflow and in real-time."

DentalXChange's XConnect Claim API leverages the intelligence layer of its core claims platform which contain overs 1.2 million custom validation rules. DentalXChange's XConnect API Gateway is built to make the integration process fast and easy.

"Integrating the DentalXChange XConnect API will be a beneficial feature for our customers," stated Nathan Sparks, CEO of Open Dental, "we're excited to work with DentalXChange on this enhancement."

About DentalXChange:

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been on the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to nearly 1,400 payer plans. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.

About Open Dental:

Founded in 2003 by a dentist, Open Dental Software is one of the most widely-used practice management software programs in the industry. The software is powerful, highly customizable, and affordable, leading to continued rapid growth. Designed for practices of any size, Open Dental streamlines practice management, so you can focus on patient care. Open Dental is committed to innovation and serving dentists' needs.

DentalXChange Contact:

Marci Sweet

VP of Marketing

msweet@dentalxchange.com

314.540.7385

