Contracting Resources Group, Inc., Awarded OASIS+ Vehicle, Poised to Expand Reach

Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG) has been awarded the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract. The award, along with Notices to Proceed (NTP), was announced on December 17, 2024.

Through OASIS+, agencies will have access to CRG's 22 years of expertise delivering professional services to support critical government initiatives. CRG's proven track record in program management, acquisition lifecycle support, research and evaluation, financial management, and strategic consulting positions the company as a trusted partner for addressing complex challenges.

"At the heart of our work lies a dedication to providing top-tier services that address agencies' most pressing challenges," said Dina DiPalo, Chief Executive Officer of CRG. "This new contracting vehicle enables us to expand our reach across federal and civilian sectors, bringing innovative solutions and unmatched commitment to our customers' missions."

CRG, a woman-owned small business, has been recognized with the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. Additionally, it has been featured by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies from 2016 through 2024.

"As we continue to advance our customers' missions, OASIS+ provides a new avenue for us to support federal agencies with flexibility and expertise," said Moira Rivera, President of CRG. "We are excited to continue building on our long-standing success."

CRG is one of 588 companies awarded this unrestricted contract vehicle, which spans eight service domains, including management and advisory, technical and engineering, intelligence, research and development, logistics, facilities, environmental, and enterprise solutions. Ordering under OASIS+ began on GSA eBuy on Dec. 20, 2024.

The NTP milestone signals the start of a five-year base performance period, with the possibility of an additional five-year option period.

About Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG)

For over 22 years, CRG has specialized in delivering professional support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and civilian federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company excels in management, process improvement, program evaluation and analysis, and strategic communications, contributing to a wide range of mission-critical government initiatives.

Contact:

Robyn Mincher, Senior Editorial Director

rmincher@contractingrg.com

SOURCE: Contracting Resources Group, Inc.

