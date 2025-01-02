Linsoul INC: Experience the True Hi-Fi Sound With the Kiwi Ears Ellipse: Studio-Grade Audio Performance

The Kiwi Ears Ellipse is a new studio-grade dynamic driver headphone designed to deliver exceptional audio quality. Featuring a 50mm premium dynamic driver, the Ellipse offers a true Hi-Fi sound experience, ideal for audiophiles seeking clarity and depth in their music.

The Kiwi Ears Ellipse ensures precise, immersive sound, built with custom-made PU and PEK composite diaphragms, an ultra-pure copper ring, and powered by a CCAW High-Tension voice coil with N42 high-performance magnets. Its open-back design enhances airflow to the drivers, creating a natural and wide soundstage with enhanced lows and airy trebles. While open-back headphones offer less external noise isolation, they provide a speaker-like musical experience that's unrivaled in its natural sound reproduction.

Headphones with Floorstanding Speaker Tuning

The driver as well as the acoustics of the headphone housing has been meticulously tuned to sound balanced and natural. The lows have a strong impact with sensational rumble and body. The low-mids have a rich warmth that is free of bloat and an accurate vocal and instrument tonality. The trebles are compensated to match the human ear's acoustics that mirror the perceived tonal balance from stereo speakers. The Ellipse's tuning profile is perfect for those wanting to sit back and immerse themselves in their music.

Comfortable Design

The Kiwi Ears Ellipse is designed to be lightweight and comfortable for extended listening sessions. The headband has a thick padding made of vegan-leather. The vegan-leather earpads are specially designed to enhance the bass response of the drivers while being plush and comfortable.

Detachable Cable Design

The Ellipse features a detachable cable design with a 3.5mm plug and a 6.3mm adapter plug. The detachable design allows users to customize their sound and wearing experience, allow greater adaptability to different devices, as well as extend the longevity of the headphones.

Headphone Specifications:

Driver Unit: 50mm

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Sensitivity: 98dB+/-3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz to 20KHz

Plug: 3.5mm+6.3mm adaptor

Cable: 3m

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to over-ear headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Ellipse is now available for purchase at Kiwi Ears official website and authorized retailers worldwide.

