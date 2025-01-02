New Insights From MoneyWellth Reveal How Financial Stability Impacts Your Mind, Body and Future

Your Savings Could Be the Key to Unlocking a Healthier, Happier and More Secure 2024

What if your savings account could do more than pay the bills in an emergency? What if it could safeguard your mental health, boost your physical activity, and reduce the everyday stress that weighs on so many of us? New findings from MoneyWellth, a leader in financial wellness technology, reveal the striking connections between financial security and overall health, offering a fresh perspective on why your savings could be your most valuable asset.

This research comes at a critical time: nearly 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and 40% lack even $500 in emergency savings. As New Year's resolutions take shape, MoneyWellth's analysis challenges Americans to consider how financial health influences not just their wallets, but their well-being.

Why This Matters

MoneyWellth's study of over 1,000 participants unearthed a startling truth: financial insecurity isn't just a money problem - it's a health problem. Participants with less than $500 in savings consistently reported higher stress, poorer mental health, and lower physical activity compared to those with even modest savings.

Here's why researchers, policymakers and individuals alike should care:

A Mental Health Crisis: The study found a direct link between savings and mental health. Participants with six months or more in savings had anxiety and depression scores nearly a full grade lower than those without. This insight sheds light on why financial insecurity may be fueling mental health challenges across the nation.

Physical Health at Stake: Savings didn't just affect mental health - it also drove physical activity. Those with over six months of savings were 16 points ahead in physical activity scores, highlighting how financial stability can create ripple effects in daily habits.

Chronic Stress Epidemic: Financial stress isn't just unpleasant; it's debilitating. Among participants with minimal savings, stress related to money accounted for nearly 100% of their reported stress.

"Financial insecurity doesn't just keep you up at night - it changes the way you live, from how you exercise to how you think about tomorrow," explained Jillian Krenk, CEO of MoneyWellth.

Why Your New Year's Resolutions Should Start With Your Wallet

The findings show that even small steps toward savings can spark meaningful change. Participants who moved from having less than $500 saved to just one month of savings saw significant reductions in stress and improvements in overall health.

As Americans look toward their New Year's resolutions, MoneyWellth offers a free budgeting app designed to help users plan expenses, build savings, and create a more stable financial future. The MoneyWellth app empowers users to take control of their money while supporting their health and well-being.

"Our research confirms what many have felt but couldn't quantify - financial wellness is about much more than dollars and cents. It's about your mental health, your stress levels, and even your ability to lead a healthy life," said Jillian Krenk, CEO of MoneyWellth. "As we step into 2024, there's no better time to make a resolution to start saving, even if it's just a small amount. MoneyWellth is here to make that journey easier for everyone."

A Call to Researchers and Advocates

MoneyWellth's findings add to a growing body of research highlighting the inextricable link between financial and physical wellness. By focusing on savings as a primary intervention, researchers, financial institutions, and public health advocates have an opportunity to address some of today's most pressing challenges - mental health crises, chronic disease, and economic inequality.

