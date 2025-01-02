Avenues Recovery Center: Avenues Announces Ribbon-Cutting and Open House of New South Bend Facility

Avenues Recovery Center announced today the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house of their newest facility, Avenues Recovery Center at South Bend.

Avenues Recovery Center is a nationwide network of community-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers with 17 locations across seven states. Avenues accepts both commercial insurances as well as Medicaid, making quality and compassionate addiction treatment accessible to all.

Avenues Recovery Center at South Bend is the fourth Avenues Recovery location in Indiana, following on the heels of three highly successful sister facilities in the cities of Fort Wayne, Clarksville, and Indianapolis. This newest facility represents the culmination of years of experience, research, and careful calibration, yielding an exceptional treatment experience with consistently positive results.

Avenues at South Bend is located on the former site of the Saint Joseph Rehabilitation Institute. Extensively renovated with a fresh, contemporary yet warm design, the new facility offers amenities such as beautiful bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, spacious client lounges, recreation rooms, an in-house gym, and expansive outdoor areas - giving clients a serene haven where they can focus on their recovery journey. Its multifaceted staff includes doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, therapists, counselors, and support staff, all who are seasoned, skilled, and passionate.

"Avenues Recovery Center is offering an incredible opportunity for healing and hope to the South Bend/Mishawaka area," shared Anjenette Hasse, clinical director at Avenues at South Bend. "The lack of any local, high-quality addiction treatment centers has long presented a barrier for those seeking treatment in this region. Avenues Recovery Center at South Bend will effectively eliminate that barrier, providing access to quality care from a phenomenal team of professionals close to home."

The open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Avenues at Indianapolis will take place on January 8th, 2025, at 1:30 pm EST, on-campus at 60171 Bodnar Boulevard in Mishawaka.

The event schedule will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks by local dignitaries, light refreshments, and guided facility tours. The ceremony will provide a valuable opportunity for politicians, activists, and the recovery community of South Bend to mingle and tour the new facility, while learning more about the lifesaving work of Avenues.

SOURCE: Avenues Recovery Center

View the original press release on accesswire.com