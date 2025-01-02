Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2025) - Babson College announced today the launch of its new Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, which will welcome its first cohort in fall 2025. The three-year, hybrid program is designed for accomplished and successful business leaders, offering the skills and instruction needed to elevate their leadership expertise, engage with cutting-edge research, and connect with an expansive network of business leaders across industries.

With a multi-faceted approach focused on entrepreneurial leadership, applied research, and learning facilitation, the blended program is ideal for professionals with 10-20 years of work experience, 7-10 years at the managerial/executive level, looking to enhance their leadership skills and make a significant impact on their industry, combining practice and research to address complex, relevant business challenges. The curriculum is also designed to serve those pursuing a career in business academia.

"The creation of Babson's Doctor of Business Administration program underscores our commitment to advancing entrepreneurship education across all levels of professional experience," said President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD. "At Babson, we believe that teaching and learning occurs over a lifetime. The development of our DBA program will provide industry experts and innovative thought leaders with access to Babson's proven entrepreneurial thought and action framework."

While a PhD emphasizes theoretical research for academic knowledge creation, a DBA degree emphasizes applied research skills for industry impact. Over the three-year program, students will complete courses covering entrepreneurial leadership and organizational change, the academic research process, various relevant and rigorous research methods, the art and science of teaching, and designing and executing research projects. The unique design of Babson's DBA program allows for extensive peer collaboration via in-person residencies, virtual discussion boards, live virtual sessions, peer support, research projects, and more. Students will complete three in-person residencies on the Wellesley campus per semester, and in total, 18 on-campus residencies through the entire program.

The introduction of the Babson DBA program (accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education) comes amid an increased demand for innovative, creative thinkers. As Sebastian Fixson, Founding Faculty Director of the DBA program notes:

"Recent years have shown that what we have to offer as an education institution is increasingly what the world needs. The complexity of business challenges is increasing, and the pace is accelerating. Our entrepreneurial approach is becoming more and more relevant and crucial for all kinds of business leaders. The latest iteration of that is our new Doctor of Business Administration program."

Learn more about Babson's new Doctor of Business Administration program here.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1917 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 45,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234773

SOURCE: Babson College