Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco-Movement Boosts EV Charging Data Innovation with Acquisition from EVA Global

Finanznachrichten News

Eco-Movement, the global leader in EV charging station data services, announces the acquisition of EVA Global's Spectrum technology platform, following EVA Global's recent bankruptcy proceedings. This milestone acquisition reinforces Eco-Movement's mission to enhance the EV ecosystem by delivering advanced data solutions tailored for OEMs, navigation platforms, and charging network operators.

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the integration of EVA Global's innovative Spectrum platform, Eco-Movement secures a critical technological asset that directly connects to charge point hardware. This unique capability will be seamlessly incorporated into Eco-Movement's cutting-edge data architecture, enabling the delivery of additional real-time, accurate, and reliable charging information to its partners. With this acquisition, Eco-Movement solidifies its position as the frontrunner in EV charging data, driving innovation and elevating service quality for millions of EV drivers worldwide.

Roderick van den Berg, CEO of Eco-Movement, stated:
"The acquisition of EVA Global's technology platform ensures its innovative solutions will continue to benefit the EV ecosystem. At Eco-Movement, we view this as a significant opportunity to expand our data capabilities and accelerate the electrification of transportation on a global scale."

Eco-Movement emphasizes that only EVA Global's technology platform Spectrum has been acquired. The company will not engage in other activities provided by EVA Global prior to its recent bankruptcy proceedings.

About Eco-Movement
Based in the Netherlands, Eco-Movement is the premier global data platform for EV charging station location, pricing, and hardware information. Covering over 1.5 million (semi-)public chargers across Europe, North America, and beyond, the company maintains direct connections with more than 1,000 Charge Point Operators. By partnering with leading brands such as Tesla, TomTom, NIO, Mercedes, Google, IONITY, Apple and HERE, Eco-Movement delivers reliable and comprehensive data, empowering EV drivers with seamless navigation and optimal charging experiences.

For more information click on this link: Eco-Movement Boosts EV Charging Data Innovation with Acquisition from EVA Global.

Website: www.eco-movement.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eco-movement-boosts-ev-charging-data-innovation-with-acquisition-from-eva-global-302338228.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.