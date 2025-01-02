Firstleaf Reveals Its New Award-Winning Wines And Trend Forecast

Fir stleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, today announces its newest award-winning wines and 2025 trend forecast. As the most awarded online wine club, Firstleaf has earned more than 4,100 awards to date, including an impressive 150 "Best Of" awards, 160 Platinum and Double Gold medals, and more than 750 bottles with Gold medals and 90+ point scores.

"We're thrilled to receive such incredible industry recognition for our wines and portfolio within the competitive landscape," said Carolin Meier, Chief Wine Officer at Firstleaf. "These achievements are a testament to the expertise and passion our team pours into every bottle, ensuring that our members enjoy an exceptional wine experience with every sip."

Looking ahead, Firstleaf anticipates the following emerging trends to shape the wine landscape in 2025:

Emerging Regions and Heritage Varietals Continue to Grow | Halara 2021 Savatiano, Greece : While Greece has been making exceptional wines since the B.C. era, its wines are still not widely known or available in the U.S. This heritage grape, Savatiano, delivers a unique minerality and stone fruit flavors in a light and crisp style. This 92-point Gold Medal winner appeals to Firstleaf members who enjoy lighter-style white wines that are expressive and distinctive

Wine Drinkers are Focusing on Quality | Bramble & Bower 2021 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley : Firstleaf continues to see a consumer trend toward "drinking less, but better," as members increasingly opt for higher-quality wines. The Anderson Valley Pinot Noir is part of Firstleaf's Fine Wine Collection, which highlights cellar-worthy bottles, exceptional vintages, and iconic wine styles. Bramble & Bower has earned 12 accolades so far, including its most recent 95-point rating and the title of "Anderson Valley Pinot Noir of the Year" at the 2024 NY International Wine Competition.

Adapting to Climate Change | Burelé 2021 Merlot Pays d'Oc IGP, France : Firstleaf anticipates that climate change will impact traditional wine regions, prompting the exploration of grape varieties that thrive in warmer conditions, such as those from Pays d'Oc. This Merlot, in particular, is a top contender for this year's best-in-class wines. It received 98 points and a Double Gold Medal at the 2024 International Eastern Wine Competition, along with a Gold Medal at the 2024 Sommelier Challenge Awards.

To celebrate, Firstleaf is featuring its latest winners in its new Award-Winning Bundles . The Award-Winning Red and Mixed Bundle feature 12 of Firstleaf's most highly decorated bottles from all over the globe for $219.95, with free shipping. These bundles are available now at Firstleaf.com .

