The authorities in China's Jiangsu province have launched an offshore solar development plan (2025-30), targeting 27. 25 GW from 60 projects. The plan aims to connect 10 GW of offshore solar to the grid by 2027, with a goal of up to 20 GW by 2030. The Jiangsu provincial government has launched an offshore solar development plan (2025-30), aiming to expand the region's coastal solar capacity with 60 projects totaling 27. 25 GW. The plan sets ambitious targets to build 10 GW by 2027 and up to 20 GW by 2030. Key sites for development have already been identified across Jiangsu's coastal cities ...

