The reason given for the shutdown is the inability to "improve the level of some key impurities," and would not be able to deliver a quality product in the time demanded by the company's main customer. From pv magazine USA REC Silicon announced it is ceasing production at its Moses Lake, Washington facility that produced polysilicon used in solar manufacturing. The reason given for the shutdown was the inability to "improve the level of some key impurities," according to a press release. The company said it attempted to remedy the situation; however, it received an unsuccessful qualification ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...